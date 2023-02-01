Hanuma Vihari bats left-handed, after getting wrist fracture

Andhra Pradesh skipper Hanuma Vihari came out to bat on the second day of his team’s ongoing Ranji Trophy 2022-23 quarterfinal clash against Madhya Pradesh in Indore despite a fractured wrist. With his team in the midst of a batting collapse, Vihari batted left-handed with the scorecard reading 353/9.The 29-year-old peeled off a couple of fours off Avesh Khan and Kumar Kartikeya to ensure Andhra innings didn’t fold before the lunch break.

Vihari was struck by a bouncer from Avesh on Day 1 of the contest being played at the Holkar Cricket Stadium following which he retired hurt. According to reports, the middle-order batter will be out for at least five-six weeks due to the wrist injury.Despite the unfortunate injury to their skipper, the Andhra duo of Ricky Bhui and Karan Shinde put their team in a comfortable spot, hitting century apiece. Vihari, who has a batting average of 53.82 in first-class matches, has played in 16 Test matches for Team India till date after making his debut against England at the Oval on September 7, 2018. In those 16 matches, he has scored 839 runs. His last appearance for India was against England in Birmingham last year. In that game, he batted at No. 3 but failed to contribute much with the bat. He was not selected in the Indian team for the two-match Test series against Bangladesh in December 2022 and is not included in the 17-member squad announced for the first two Test matches against Australia