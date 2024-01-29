BJP Warns Statewide Protest in Karnataka Over 'Hanuma Dhwaja' Removal

The BJP has warned of a statewide protest by hoisting saffron flags on the roofs of all buildings and houses in Karnataka. This protest was initiated because the government did not take serious note of the removal of the 'Hanuma Dhwaja' (saffron flag with Lord Anjaneya) by the Mandya district administration. State BJP leaders launched a broadside on the Congress, alleging that the latter indulged in appeasement politics.

BJP leader Ashoka questioned the congress why they hated Rama and Hanuman. They don't have any problem they always praise Tipu Sultan.

Last week, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah asserted that his name included "Rama," while Deputy D K Shivakumar claimed his name started with "Shiva." The use of police force to remove the 'Hanuma Dhwaja' flag, according to him, exposes their insincere affection for Hindus. He accused the police of resorting to baton charges against Hindu activists. V Sunil Kumar, the BJP general secretary and former minister, questioned whether the Congress government had prohibited the hoisting of saffron flags in the state.

He demanded immediate flag hoisting and disciplinary action against officials involved in removing the flag, warning of electoral consequences similar to the removal of the flag. C T Ravi, a senior BJP leader, argued on social media that Congress leaders couldn't claim to be true Hindus if they ordered the removal of the flag, accusing the government of exacerbating communal tensions. N Ravi Kumar, a BJP leader and MLC, expressed concern about the Congress's apparent disdain for Hindus, their deities, customs, and anything associated with them in the state.

He criticized the Congress for its perceived indifference towards Rama, and Hanuman, and its failure to take a clear stance against conversions and cow slaughter. He further alleged that Congress leaders preferred visiting mosques and dargahs, refusing to wear anything saffron or enter temples.