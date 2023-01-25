A-20 established in city for G-20 preparations

Aurangabad

The representatives of around 45 countries of the G-20 summit are coming to the city. Hence, the administration has started the preparation to welcome the delegates. The beautification and cleaning of the city are being done on a war footing. In all, 20 organisations from the city have come together to help the district administration in the beautification of the city. These organisation has formed a forum Team Associations A-20. The volunteers of these organisations will help the administration in the beautification and cleaning task, said industrialist Mukund Kulkarni in a press conference here on Wednesday.

A Maha-swachata Abhiyan will be organised in the city on February 11 and 12, in which more than 50,000 people will participate. A-20 will assist in it. Around 80 roads in 9 zones in the city will be cleaned. The residents should also keep their surroundings clean and participate in the drive. The school, colleges, self-help groups, organisations should participate in it, the A-20 officials appealed.

A-20 forum included Aurangabad First, CMIA, MASSIA, CII, AGVM, AISA, CREDAI, AICA, ICAI, TPA, LUB, BIMTA, IMA, NIPM, APPF, SIAM, ATDAF, AH and RA, ATGWA organisations.

Traders and industrialists including Sanjay Kankariya, Prasad Kokil, Prashant Deshpande, AMC deputy commissioner Somnath Jadhav, Shivshankar Swami, Hemant Landge and others were present for the press meet.