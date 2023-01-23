AMC sought Rs 28 cr fund under District Annual Planning

Aurangabad:

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has demanded an aid of Rs 28 crore from the district collector, for the development of the city, under the new annual scheme.

The divisional level meeting of the state’s annual planning meet has been organised to be held in the presence of the deputy chief minister and finance minister on January 25. Hence taking a cue from it, the AMC administrator Abhijeet Chaudhari has submitted the proposal for funds to undertake six important development works to the district collector.

The proposal includes granting Rs 14 crore for the construction of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Research Centre building and undertaking works to maintain the museum; Rs 5 crore for the construction of a mini sports complex at T V Centre; Rs 2 crore to fix and install direction boards on important roads in the city; Rs 2 crore for starting state-of-the-art study centre at AMC School in Jawahar Colony; Rs 2 crore for installing 300 KV capacity solar energy panels on Meltron Hospital roof and Rs 3 crore for installations of solar energy panels on 52 schools run by the AMC.