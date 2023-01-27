CR to operate special night traffic and power block on Jan 29

Central Railway (CR) will operate a special night traffic and power block on the Up and Down lines between Khadavli and Asangaon during midnight on January 29 from 02.05 am to 04.05am due to the modification of the Electronic Interlocking (EI) system.

Passengers are requested to bear with the Railway Administration for the inconvenience caused due to this block, the Central Railways said.

Kasara local leaving CSMT at 00.15 hrs will be short-terminated at Thane. CSMT local leaving Kasara at 03.15 will run from Thane. The following trains will be regulated at Asangaon, Atgaon, Khardi, Kasara for 35 minutes to 95 minutes and arrive destination behind schedule:

Train no 20104 Gorakhpur-LTT Superfast Express

Train no 18030 Shalimar-LTT Express

Train no 12810 Howrah-CSMT Mail via Nagpur

Train no 12152 Shalimar-LTT Samarasata Express

Train no 11402 Adilabad-Mumbai Express