IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals win toss, opt to bat against Gujarat Titans

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 2 : Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner won the toss and opted to bat against Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match at the Narendra Modi Stadium here on Tuesday.

The top team of the IPL, GT and the bottom team of the IPL, DC, will try to clinch two points in the crucial match. If GT wins, it will be four points ahead of the second-placed Rajasthan Royals in the points table.

If Delhi wins, it will be back in the race for the playoffs stage.

DC skipper David Warner said at the toss that pitch appears to be dry and they will try to take advantage.

"We will bat first. Nice wicket, looks a bit dry. Want to put runs on the board. We have to come out positive, we got some young talent and hopefully, they all will get to showcase it tonight. Unfortunately, Mitch Marsh is sick, so Rilee Rossouw comes in for him. Khaleel has recovered from the niggle and he is back as well."

GT skipper Hardik Pandya said there is no change in the team from the last match.

"We were planning to bowl as well, thought chasing would be an ideal thing here. We spoke earlier about the kind of intent we keep and bowling-wise we have been fantastic and want to stay calm and humble. We are playing the same team."

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): David Warner(c), Philip Salt(w), Msh Pandey, Rilee Rossouw, Priyam Garg, Axar Patel, Ripal Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma.

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Abhinav Manohar, Hardik Pandya(c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma, Joshua Little.

