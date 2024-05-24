Indian Origin US Judge offers Telugu Welcome and Ends Speech with Sanskrit Prayer After County Court Appointment (Watch)

Jaya Badiga, an Indian-American attorney recognized for her expertise in family law, has been appointed as a Judge for the Sacramento County Superior Court in California, USA.

During her induction into the Sacramento County Superior Court, Judge Jaya Badiga extends a Telugu o welcome (Swagatam) and concludes her address with the Sanskrit prayer Asathoma. With this milestone, Jaya Badiga emerges as the inaugural judge in California hailing from the Telugu States.

Watch:

At her appointment to the Sacramento County Superior Court, Judge Jaya Badiga offers a Telugu o welcome (Swagatam) and ends her speech with the Sanskrit prayer Asathoma



Jaya Badiga becomes first judge in California from Telugu States



She is an alumni of Osmania University… pic.twitter.com/VBt0T52afm — Sudhakar Udumula (@sudhakarudumula) May 24, 2024

Governor Gavin Newsom of California appointed Badiga, who had previously served as a Commissioner at the Sacramento County Superior Court since 2022. Badiga, affiliated with the Democratic Party, previously held roles as an Attorney at the California Department of Health Care Services in 2020 and at the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services in 2018.

Jaya Badiga has been appointed to the Sacramento Superior Court after serving as a Court Commissioner since 2022, where she established herself as an expert in family law. Known as a teacher and mentor to many, Judge Badiga was born in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, and completed her early education in Hyderabad. She pursued a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology and Political Science from 1991 to 1994 at Osmania University in Hyderabad.

Badiga obtained her Juris Doctor degree from the Santa Clara University School of Law and a Master of Arts degree in International Relations and International Communications from Boston University. As per the Sacramento Country Public Law Library, Badiga is a certified family law specialist with over a decade of experience in the field of Family Law.