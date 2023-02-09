Nominations for the 8th edition of the India Property and Infrastructure Awards in 2023 are now open

International Brand Equity (IBE), the leading brand Market Research Company and business news magazine, is back with the 8th edition of the India Property Awards 2023 and the India Infrastructure Awards 2023.

International Brand Equity will launch India's Best 100 Real Estate and Infrastructure Brands List 2022-2023, an annual study conducted by IBE across major cities in India to analyse the most successful real estate and infrastructure brands.

The 2022-2023 list will be launched on March 24th, 2023, during the inaugural ceremony of the IBE "Real Estate Awards 2023," to be held in Bangalore.

Consumer satisfaction, brand valuation, brand awareness, and brand strength are the most important things to look at when judging the real estate, proptech, and infrastructure brands in India.

The list will be based on a market survey and hard data. Veena Singh, Head of Editorial and Research at International Brand Equity, said, "International Brand Equity kept its top spot as the top business magazine, brand research, and consulting company by giving our viewers niche branding news, lists, and reports, and by organizing awards and summits."

The 8th India Property and Infra Awards 2023 have categories for real estate companies, infrastructure companies, EPC companies, companies that make construction materials, prop techs, co-working and co-living brands, property consultants and brokers, IPC, finance, industry leaders, interior designers, architects, and their related industries.

The selection criteria include parameters like infrastructure, years in business, annual growth, completed projects, feedback from customers, and feedback from industry bodies.

In short, these awards aim at acknowledging success, recognizing contributions, appreciating efforts, and celebrating the growth of the contributors, as the real estate and infrastructure industries widely remain major contributors to the economic development of India.

