"When Babri Masjid was demolished, they...," Owaisi hits out at Congress in Karnataka

Hubballi (Karnataka) [India], May 3 : Hitting out at the Congress party on Tuesday, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said that the grand old party just makes promises before the elections but non of them are fulfilled.

Referring to the Babri Masjid demolition, he said that Congress made a resolution of rebuilding the mosque but nothing was done.

"When Babri Masjid was demolished, they made a resolution of rebuilding a mosque there. What became of that? A lot of things are said before elections. You can see what happens post-elections...," said Owaisi.

Owaisi refuted the claims made by Congress that he was sent by the BJP to divide Muslim votes in the poll-bound Karnataka.

"...This is nonsense. We are contesting on only 2 seats across Karnataka. There is a saying in Urdu - naach na jaane aangan tedha. That is their case," he said.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Congress released its mfesto for Karnataka polls making a slew of promises such as 'Gruha Jyoti', 'Gruha Lakshmi' and 'Anna Bhagya' even as it apparently sought to draw a parallel between Bajrang Dal and PFI and said it will take decisive action as per law including imposing a ban on any orgsations which promote enmity and hatred.

The mfesto was released by party chief Mallikarjun Kharge in the presence of senior state leaders.

The party said it will increase the quota limit from 50 per cent to 75 per cent for all castes based on population.

The party also promised to release the Socio-Economic caste census and accord social justice accordingly.

The Congress said it will ensure 80 per cent of jobs in Karnataka to local people in both the public and private sectors.

The party has promised a start-up fund of Rs 10 crore to each constituency.

Karnataka will go to Assembly polls on May 10 and the counting of votes will take place on May 13.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor