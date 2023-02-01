Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma turns 54, check out how people wished him

A large number of fans, well-wishers and followers of the Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma gathered at his residence at 12 am on Wednesday to wish him as he turned 54.

Himanta Biswa Sarma celebrated his birthday by cutting a cake with his fans, and well-wishers.

The fans seemed very enthusiastic and clicked selfies with the chief minister.

Himanta Biswa Sarma was born on February 1, 1969 in Assam's Jorhat.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister held a meeting with Uttar Pradesh Power Minister AK Sharma on Tuesday.

According to CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, this meeting would help meet the energy needs, boosting growth and industrialisation.

"Big step towards power availability and revenue. In Ghatampur Thermal Project, Assam gets 20 per cent equity and 297 MW of power. Will help in meeting energy needs, boosting growth and industrialisation," tweeted the Assam CM.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor