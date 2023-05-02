AWBI seeks urgent report from Mamata govt on cruelty to horses

Kolkata, May 2 The Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) has sought immediate reports both from Kolkata Police as well as the West Bengal Directorate of Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Services on the action taken to prevent cruelty towards horses pulling passenger carriages on the streets of Kolkata.

AWBI has taken this initiative following complaints filed by the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India about the abuse and neglect of horses used for hauling carriages around the Victoria Memorial in Kolkata.

In a communique to the Kolkata Police and the state animal husbandry & veterinary services directorate, AWBI directed the state officials concerned to ensure that horses are provided with necessary medical care, removed from the trade, and rehabilitated as required.

"The board notes that cruelty to animals is a violation of section 3 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, and is a punishable offence under section 11(1) of the Act and under section 289 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860," read the communique, a copy of which is available with .

According to deputy director of PETA India's advocacy projects Harshil Maheshwari, the sad plight of the sick and injured horses saddens tourists and locals alike. "Numerous inspections have documented their poor and deteriorating condition, yet they're still forced to haul carriages. Many of these carriages are unlicensed, and there are no licensed stables in the city. PETA India calls for the horses to be replaced with beautiful motorised e-carriages, which has been a win-win solution in Mumbai," he added.

He pointed out that this is not the first time that AWBI had sent a communique to the West Bengal authorities in the matter. "In June last year, AWBI sent a similar communique to the state authorities asking for enquiry on cruelty to horses. But no action taken report was submitted," Maheshwari added.

