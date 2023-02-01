BJP leader Kirit Somaiya says will expose BMC’s COVID ki KAMAI

Hitting out at Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), BJP leader and former MP Kirit Somaiya said he will expose one more scam of the BMC later in the day.

Taking to Twitter, the BJP leader said, “COVID ki KAMAI” Exposing One more scam of BMC today. 2.30 pm today, I will be meeting Labour Minister Suresh Khade at Mantralaya Mumbai to submit a detailed complaint.”

Last month also Somaiya alleged corruption in procuring Remdisivir injections during the Covid-19 pandemic. But, the Maharashtra Lokayukta has exculpated the BMC of any irregularity or “non-transparency” in a complaint filed by the BJP leader.