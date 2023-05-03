KL Rahul ruled out of IPL 2023, WTC final participation in jeopardy

In a huge blow to Lucknow Super Giants, their skipper KL Rahul has been ruled out of the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The wicket keeper batsman sustained hip flexor injury while fielding in the second over of the innings against Royal Challengers Bangalore a couple of days ago. He walked off the field and batted only at number 11 later in the game. However, he was unable to score and didn't run either. Rahul will be in race against time to get fit for the upcoming WTC Final against Australia set to take place on June 7. He will now first travel to Mumbai for scans and the further course of action will be decided depending on the scan results. KL is currently with the team in Lucknow but he is leaving the camp on Thursday after watching the game against CSK on Wednesday. His scans will be done in Mumbai at the BCCI designated medical facility. His case as well as Jaydev's case will be handled by BCCI," a senior BCCI source close to the developments said.

"When someone sustains an injury like this, there is considerable amount of pain and swelling that is there in and around the area. The swelling takes around 24 to 48 hours to heal and only after that can you perform the scan." "Since he is an important member of Test team, it would only be prudent that he doesn't take any further part in IPL," he further added. "Once the scans ascertain the degree of injury, the BCCI medical team will decide the course of action," said the source. Meanwhile, it is understood that even in case of Unadkat, things aren't looking great at the moment. "Yes, it's a good thing that Jaydev doesn't have a dislocation but the shoulder isn't in great shape and he can't play IPL any more as far as this season is concerned.