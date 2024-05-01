IPL 2024: Hardik Pandya Slapped With Heavy Fined Rs 24 Lakh for Breaching Code of Conduct During MI vs LSG Match

Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya was fined Rs 24 lakh for his team's slow over-rate offence during the IPL 2024 match between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants on Tuesday evening, April 30.

In a statement, the IPL confirmed that the MI skipper has been fined a whopping Rs 24 lakh for his team's failure to complete the overs in the allotted time. This is the second time Hardik Pandya has been fined for slow over-rate in the ongoing IPL season.

Earlier this season, he was fined Rs 12 lakh for his team's slow over-rate offence against Punjab Kings. In addition to the captain, the other members of the playing eleven, including the impact player, were fined. Each player received a fine of either Rs 6 lakh or 25% of their individual match fees, whichever is lower.

Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai Indians suffered another defeat in the ongoing IPL 2024 as Lucknow Super Giants thrashed them by four wickets on Tuesday.