IPL 2024: Hardik Pandya Slapped With Heavy Fined Rs 24 Lakh for Breaching Code of Conduct During MI vs LSG Match

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 1, 2024 10:18 AM2024-05-01T10:18:21+5:302024-05-01T10:23:06+5:30

Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya was fined Rs 24 lakh for his team's slow over-rate offence during the IPL 2024 match between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants on Tuesday evening, April 30. 

In a statement, the IPL confirmed that the MI skipper has been fined a whopping Rs 24 lakh for his team's failure to complete the overs in the allotted time. This is the second time Hardik Pandya has been fined for slow over-rate in the ongoing IPL season.

Earlier this season, he was fined Rs 12 lakh for his team's slow over-rate offence against Punjab Kings. In addition to the captain, the other members of the playing eleven, including the impact player, were fined. Each player received a fine of either Rs 6 lakh or 25% of their individual match fees, whichever is lower.

Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai Indians suffered another defeat in the ongoing IPL 2024 as Lucknow Super Giants thrashed them by four wickets on Tuesday.

