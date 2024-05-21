KKR's Mitchell Starc Justifies ₹24.75 Crore Price Tag with Fiery Spell Against SRH in IPL 2024 Qualifier 1

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) paceman Mitchell Starc justified his hefty price tag with a fiery opening spell in the high-pressure Qualifier 1 against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Tuesday.

The 34-year-old Australian, acquired for a record ₹24.75 crore at the IPL auction, had struggled throughout the league stage with only 12 wickets in 12 matches. However, he came alive in the biggest game of the season, claiming three crucial wickets within the powerplay.

Starc's early brilliance began with the dismissal of in-form SRH opener Travis Head for a golden duck off just the second ball of the innings. He then extended his opening spell, taking two wickets in the final two deliveries of his third over to leave SRH reeling at 39/4. Nitish Reddy and Shahbaz Ahmed were the unfortunate victims of Starc's late swing.

The left-arm pacer finished his first spell with impressive figures of 3/22 in three overs, putting KKR firmly in control of the crucial encounter. Fans lauded Starc's performance on social media, highlighting his ability to rise to the occasion in a pressure match.

However, SRH refused to surrender. A brilliant fightback from Rahul Tripathi and Heinrich Klaasen helped them recover from the early collapse. The duo stitched together a 50-run partnership in just 28 balls, bringing SRH back into the contest. Tripathi, who reached his maiden IPL fifty off just 29 deliveries, played a pivotal role in the revival.

Just as SRH regained momentum, they suffered a setback with the dismissal of Klaasen for 32 by Varun Chakaravarthy. With Abdul Samad joining Tripathi at the crease, the match remains finely balanced. The winner of this clash will progress directly to the IPL final, while the loser will face the winner of the Eliminator between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Wednesday.