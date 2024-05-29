WATCH: Burj Khalifa Lights Up In KKR Colours After IPL 2024 Title Victory

The victory of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 2024 Indian Premier League was celebrated in grand fashion, with Dubai's iconic Burj Khalifa illuminated in the team's signature purple and gold colours. A 16-second video showed the world's tallest building adorned with KKR's branding. The dazzling display featured the team's logo, images of players in their jerseys, and franchise owner Shah Rukh Khan. Kolkata Knight Riders' official social media channels shared the video with the caption, "View from the top ⁠— It's all PURPLE!"

Watch video here: