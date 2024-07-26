Viral Video: Donkeys in Madhya Pradesh Given Feast of Gulab Jamuns to Please Rain Gods

A shocking video emerged on the internet showing donkeys eating "Gulab Jamuns" (an Indian sweet dessert made of sugar and powdered milk) to please the rain gods in Madhya Pradesh. According to reports, the viral video is from a village in Mandsaur where donkeys are being fed lots of Gulab Jamuns after a rain wish was fulfilled.

According to the belief, donkeys were made to plough the crematorium with the hope of bringing good rains. Salt was sown in the crematorium. People who follow this belief said that if there is good rain in Mandsaur, then donkeys will be fed Gulab Jamuns. Now, after heavy rains have started in Mandsaur and surrounding areas, the donkeys have been fed Gulab Jamuns.

Even last year, when there was no rain, the same rituals were performed, and Gulab Jamuns were fed to the donkeys. Mandsaur councillor representative Shailendra Goswami also attended this program for rain. He even took a ride on a donkey in the crematorium. He said that all this was done to please Indradev for good rains.

In Mandsaur, at the crematorium located on Mhow-Neemuch road, donkeys were used for ploughing, and urad and salt were sown. Seeing this, people passing by started watching them. Everyone was confident that after fulfilling this ritual, good rains would start in the city.