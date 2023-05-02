40 yr-old man eloping with 16 yr-old girl arrested

- The minor girl also became a mother of a 5-month-old baby boy.

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) arrested a middle-aged man on the charge of eloping with a minor age girl two years ago. The accused Subhash Fakira Rathod (41) is a permanent resident of Pokharna in Gangakhed tehsil in Parbhani district and was temporarily staying at Indiranagar.

Rathod eloped with the minor girl, who was supposed to complete her age of 18 years on this May 5, on September 21, 2021. The victim’s grandmother lodged the complaint with the Pundaliknagar police station. Later on, the investigation was transferred to AHTU on June 16, 2022. The unit investigated the case and succeeded in tracing the girl and handcuffed Rathod.

The age of the girl at the time of eloping was 16 years and has delivered a baby boy after maintaining the relationship with Rathod. The baby boy is five months old.

The AHTU officials handed over the girl to the Pundaliknagar police station. The team comprising police inspector Shivaji Taware, assistant PI Sushma Pawar, ASI Isaaq Pathan, head constable D D Khare, Santosh Tribhuvan, Amruta Kabliye, Hira Chincholikar and Sonali Wadnere took further action.

Advantage of the minor girl

The minor age girl lost her parents during the pandemic situation. Hence the girl was staying with her grandmother. She was not having cordial relations with her grandmother, although, she would flowers and their by-products and give the money to the grandmother, who continued to harass her. Taking advantage of the situation, the accused Rathod started to extend help to the girl and then trapped her in his love and eloped with her in 2021.

Rathod is married; stayed in a live-in as well

The accused is a married person and is the father of three daughters and one son. He deserted his wife, who was then staying with her parents for the sake of the kids. In the meantime, he developed relations with another woman and started to stay with her in a live-in relationship. She gave birth to a baby girl.