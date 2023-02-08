Two arrested after a video showcasing weapons goes viral

Two youths who waved weapons while performing stunts on a bike have been arrested by Lucknow police.

A video went viral on Tuesday. The police officials took cognizance of the viral video. The police swung into action and caught both youths. But to the police's surprise. The gun recovered from both of them turned out to be a toy gun.

The video is said to be around a year old. Both the youth were fined for violating the traffic rules.

A couple of weeks ago, a similar video went viral from Uttar Pradesh Lucknow, police probed the case under the Motor Vehicles Act against two persons for being allegedly indulged in an "indecent act" over a two-wheeler in Lucknow's Hazratganj.

In the purported video, the girl could be seen hugging the person driving the scooty.

A man was purportedly seen in a viral video shot in the Hazratganj area where allegedly he along with a young girl was seen making out on board a scooter on the move along a busy Uttar Pradesh capital road.The video surfaced on social media where a couple was seen making indecent gestures. Police took prompt action and detained the man in the viral video, the girl turned out to be minor.

The case was registered for spreading obscenity in a public place. the police said, adding that the accused youth is said to hail from a rural environment while the girl accompanying him turned out to be minor.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor