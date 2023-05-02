Telangana to procure paddy damaged by untimely rains

Hyderabad, May 2 The Telangana government will procure every grain of the damaged paddy due to untimely rains, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday gave this assurance to farmers.

KCR, as the Chief Minister is popularly known, appealed to the farmers to not worry about the paddy which got wet due to rain.

The Chief Minister made it clear that the state government will pay the same price for the damaged paddy which it is paying for normal paddy during the procurement.

He reiterated that the Telangana government's aim is to protect agriculture and rescue the farmers from hardships.

In the wake of incessant untimely rains in recent times, KCR directed the Agriculture Department to study what policies should be adopted so that Yasangi paddy harvesting can be completed before March, and take appropriate measures to sensitise the farmers in this direction.

Rao also suggested the farmers to postpone harvesting for another three to four days.

The Chief Minister held a high-level review meeting on the procurement of Yasangi paddy and wet paddy, measures to ensure early harvesting of Yasangi paddy in future, activities of the agriculture department etc., at B.R. Ambedkar Telangana Secretariat.

KCR said: "It is unfortunate that the state is receiving unabated untimely hailstorms and rain. There is no control on natural calamities. However, the state government did not keep silent. It is already supporting the farmers who have lost crops due to hail storms by providing Rs 10,000 per acre despite heavy burden on the state exchequer."

Officials told KCR that some difficulties are being faced in the procurement of paddy due to untimely rains.

As the state is likely to witness rains for another three to four days, the CM advised the farmers to stop harvesting the paddy so that the grain does not get wet.

The CM requested the farmers to take up paddy plantation in advance and ensure the Yasangi paddy harvesting is completed by March-end, every year.

The Chief Minister said that it is good to complete the harvesting before March as there are chances of untimely rains.

KCR also directed the Agriculture Department to conduct more scientific studies in this direction and sensitise the farmers.

Farmers should also be made aware of the use of fertilisers, the Chief Minister said.



ms/pgh

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor