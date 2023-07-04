Afghanistan cricketer Usman Ghani takes break from cricket; says ACB full of corrupt officials

Usman Ghani, the Afghan opener, has announced that he’ll be taking a break from cricket and also called the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) full of corrupt officials. This comes, after he was overlooked for the upcoming white-ball series against Bangladesh.Hitting out at the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB)'s leadership, Ghani called the bosses 'corrupt', saying he would like to return to the team once the management changes as the current chief selector had no explanation over his absence from the squad.

Ghani has represented Afghanistan in 17 ODIs and 35 T20Is so far. He last played for the national team in the T20I series against Pakistan and his last ODI for Afghanistan came in 2022 against the Netherlands.Meanwhile, in a series of tweets, he highlighted the current affairs of the ACB under the Taliban rule. He further added that he tried to meet with the ACB president, but his efforts went in vain.

After careful consideration, I have decided to take a break from Afghanistan Cricket. The corrupt leadership in the cricket board has compelled me to step back. I will continue my hard work and eagerly await the right management and selection committee to be put in place," Ghani tweeted.