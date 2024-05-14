DC vs LSG, IPL 2024: Tristan Stubbs, Abishek Porel Power Delhi Capitals to 208-4 in Must-Win Match Against Lucknow Super Giants

Half-centuries from Abhishek Porel and Tristan Stubbs powered Delhi Capitals to a commanding 208/4 in their allotted 20 overs against Lucknow Super Giants in a crucial Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday.

Chasing a playoff berth, Delhi elected to bat first and got off to a shaky start, losing opener Jake Fraser McGurk for a duck in the first over. However, Porel (58 off 33 balls) and Shai Hope (38 off 27 balls) steadied the ship with a 92-run stand for the second wicket. Porel smashed five fours and four sixes in his knock, while Hope contributed three fours and two sixes.

Innings Break!



Delhi Capitals have set a 🎯 of 2️⃣0️⃣9️⃣ in their last game of the season 👏👏



An important #LSG chase next ⏳



Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/qMrFfL9gTv#TATAIPL | #DCvLSGpic.twitter.com/xgSg3a3OIF — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 14, 2024

Skipper Rishabh Pant (33 off 23 balls) briefly threatened with the bat but was dismissed in the 17th over. However, the explosive Stubbs (57* off 25 balls) took center stage, hammering three fours and four sixes to notch up his third fifty of the season. Axar Patel (14* off 10 balls) provided valuable support in the death overs as Delhi finished their innings with a flourish.

Naveen-ul-Haq (2/51) was the most successful bowler for Lucknow, picking up two wickets. Ravi Bishnoi and Arshad Khan chipped in with a wicket apiece.

Delhi will now need to defend this imposing total to keep their playoff hopes alive.