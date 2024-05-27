Sara Ali Khan Hot: Cricketer Riyan Parag's Explicit YouTube Search History Sparks Controversy

Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Riyan Parag recently found himself at the centre of a controversy when screenshots of his YouTube history, including searches for Bollywood actresses Ananya Pandey and Sara Ali Khan, were leaked online. It all happened after Parag resumed the live streams of his gaming sessions on YouTube yesterday in what turned out to be a controversial stream. Minutes into the stream, Parag was looking for some copyright free music to play on his stream and that’s when he stumbled upon the free video streaming website i.e YouTube.

However, Riyal Parag forgot to hide his screen and as a result, his explicit Youtube search history was leaked. The searches mentioned Bollywood actress Ananya Pandey and Sara Ali Khan in a rather inappropriate manner which triggered public outrage. The screenshots of the stream are now being widely shared on social media with fans targeting Riyan over his explicit social media activity.

Riyan Parag’s performance during the first half of this year's IPL was highly impressive. However, he failed to make massive impressions in two high-profile matches in the playoffs. While his 26-ball 36 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) made some impact, his 10-ball 6 against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) ended his team’s dream of reaching the final. In IPL 2024, Riyan Parag has scored 573 runs in 14 innings. He turned out to be a match-winning for a number of matches for Rajasthan. However, his failure in the most critical game for the team led by Sanju Samson resulted in his team's exit.



