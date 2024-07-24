Trevor Bayliss To Step Down As Punjab Kings Coach Before IPL 2025 After Two Poor Seasons

Trevor Bayliss, the head coach of the Punjab Kings franchise, is likely to step down from his role after two poor seasons. According to a Cricbuzz report, his contract with the Punjab Kings has ended, and the franchise is unlikely to renew it. The report further adds PBKS are on the lookout for an Indian coach to guide the team. Sanjay Bangar is one of the top contenders who was previously the head coach of the franchise and is currently the director of cricket development, could be among the potential candidates.

A decision was to be taken at the board meeting which was scheduled for July 22 but the meeting did not take place. The franchise is believed to have broadened its search ahead of the mega-auction later this year. Bayliss (61), who has had three different tenures with three different franchises - Kolkata Knight Riders, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Punjab Kings - and a hugely successful stint with the England team in between, PBKS decision-makers maintain that they will take a final call after a review meeting of last year's performance.

Factually his T20 record across tournaments has been very poor during the last five years - be it with the Sunrisers, Sydney Thunder or with the Punjab Kings. The ownership group continues to maintain that no decision has been taken yet. Under his guidance, the team did not meet the franchise's expectations, finishing an underwhelming eighth and ninth respectively in the last two seasons under him, despite having a strong squad. Bayliss took over from Anil Kumble ahead of the 2023 season