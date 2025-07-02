Is Jasprit Bumrah playing Today’s ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test?

India vs England 2nd Test: Jasprit Bumrah is not part of India’s playing XI for the second Test against England at Edgbaston. Indian captain Shubman Gill confirmed at the toss that the decision was made to manage Bumrah’s workload. “Would've bowled first as well. If there's anything in the wicket, it's in the first day. Three changes - Reddy, Washi and Akash Deep come in. No Bumrah. Just to manage his workload. We did get a good break and this is an important match for us. But the third Test being at Lord's, we think there'll be more in that pitch so we'll use him there. We were tempted to play Kuldeep but looking at the last match, our lower order didn't do well, so decided to add some depth to the batting,” Gill said at the toss.

India made three changes to the side that played in the first Test. Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar and Akash Deep have been brought into the playing XI. Kuldeep Yadav was considered but left out to add more depth to the batting.

England captain Ben Stokes won the toss and opted to bowl first, citing overhead conditions as the reason. England named an unchanged XI and decided against including Jofra Archer.

India trail 0-1 in the five-match series after losing the first Test by five wickets.

Playing XIs

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Karun Nair, Shubman Gill(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes(c), Jamie Smith(w), Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue, Shoaib Bashir