ENG-W VS IND-W LIVE Cricket Score Streaming Online: When and Where to Watch England vs India 2nd Women’s T20I Match

ENG-W VS IND-W LIVE Cricket Score Streaming Online: England captain Nat Sciver-Brunt won the toss and elected to bowl against India Women in the second T20 International of the ongoing series at the County Ground on Tuesday. India enters the match with momentum after a commanding 97-run win in the opening game at Trent Bridge. Vice-captain Smriti Mandhana scored her maiden T20I century while debutant left-arm spinner Shree Charani claimed four wickets to dismantle the hosts. Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur returned to the playing eleven after missing the first match as a precaution due to a head injury during a warm-up game. India will look to continue their dominance and secure the series.

England, on the other hand, are searching for answers after a batting collapse in pursuit of a 210-run target. Only captain Nat Sciver-Brunt stood firm with 66 runs. The rest of the top order, including Sophia Dunkley, Danielle Wyatt-Hodge and Tammy Beaumont, struggled. Despite the absence of frontline pacers Renuka Singh Thakur and Pooja Vastrakar due to injuries, India’s bowling unit delivered a disciplined performance in the first match.

India Women vs England Women 2nd T20I: Match and Live Streaming Details

Match: India Women vs England Women, 2nd T20I

Series: India Women tour of England, 2025

Date: Tuesday, July 1, 2025

Venue: County Ground, Bristol

Toss: England Women won the toss and elected to bowl

Match Start Time: 11:00 PM IST

Toss Time: 10:30 PM IST

Live Telecast: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: SonyLIV app and website

Playing XIs:

India Women: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Jemimah Rodrigues, Amanjot Kaur, Richa Ghosh (wicketkeeper), Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Sneh Rana, Shree Charani.

England Women: Sophia Dunkley, Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Nat Sciver-Brunt (captain), Tammy Beaumont, Amy Jones (wicketkeeper), Alice Capsey, Em Arlott, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell.