IND vs BAN, Women’s Asia Cup 2024 Semifinal 1: Renuka Thakur & Radha Yadav Lead India’s Bowling Attack, Restrict Bangladesh to 80/8

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: July 26, 2024 03:53 PM2024-07-26T15:53:42+5:302024-07-26T16:05:49+5:30

Pacer Renuka Thakur dismantled Bangladesh’s top order, leading India to restrict their opponents to 80 for 8 in the Women’s T20 Asia Cup semifinal on Friday.  Thakur delivered a standout performance, taking 3 wickets for 10 runs in her 4-over spell. Bangladesh struggled from the outset, unable to recover from a poor start.

 Skipper Nigar Sultana emerged as the top scorer for Bangladesh with 31 runs off 51 balls, including two boundaries. She contributed 36 runs for the seventh wicket with Shorna Alter, who made 19. Radha Yadav supported Thakur with 3 wickets for 14 runs, including two key late dismissals.  

Brief Scores: Bangladesh 80 for 8 in 20 overs (Nigar Sultana 31; Renuka Thakur 3/10, Radha Yadav 3/14).

