IND vs ENG 2nd Test: Shubman Gill's Century Guides India to 310/5 at Stumps on Day 1 Against England (Watch Video)

IND vs ENG Cricket Score, 2nd Test Day 1: A commanding century from captain Shubman Gill and a solid 87 from Yashasvi Jaiswal helped India reach 310 for five at stumps on day one of the second Test against England at Edgbaston on Wednesday. Gill remained unbeaten on 114 at the close of play, stitching an unbroken 99-run stand with Ravindra Jadeja, who was not out on 41. The partnership helped India recover after two quick wickets in the evening session threatened to derail their innings.

India resumed the final session at 182 for three, with Gill on 42 and Rishabh Pant on 14. The pair added quick runs before Pant was caught at long-on by Zak Crawley for 25 off Shoaib Bashir. Soon after, Nitish Kumar Reddy was bowled for one by Chris Woakes, leaving India in a tricky spot at 211 for five. Gill and Jadeja then combined to stabilise the innings. They reached their 50-run partnership in 78 balls. Gill accelerated with boundaries off Joe Root and brought up his seventh Test century — his second outside Asia and his first as captain — with a signature roar. His century came off 199 balls and included 11 fours.

Earlier in the day, Jaiswal and Gill had shared a 66-run stand for the third wicket after India lost Karun Nair late in the first session. Jaiswal, who looked fluent throughout, fell just short of a hundred, edging a delivery from Ben Stokes to wicketkeeper Jamie Smith for 87 off 107 balls. India had started cautiously after England captain Ben Stokes won the toss and chose to field. KL Rahul was the first to fall, bowled by Woakes for two. Jaiswal and Nair then counterattacked, adding 80 runs for the second wicket. Nair scored 31 before being dismissed by Brydon Carse.

Jaiswal brought up his fifty off just 59 balls and was the aggressor through the first half of the day, striking 10 boundaries. Gill, in contrast, played a more watchful innings early on before opening up as the day progressed.

Brief scores at stumps: India 310/5 in 85 overs (Shubman Gill 114 not out, Yashasvi Jaiswal 87, Chris Woakes 2/59) vs England.