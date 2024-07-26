Samit Dravid, Son of Rahul Dravid, to Play for Mysuru Warriors in KSCA T20 League

Samit Dravid, son of former India head coach and captain Rahul Dravid, was signed by the Mysuru Warriors for the upcoming Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 season. The 18-year-old all-rounder was acquired for Rs 50,000 during Thursday’s player auction.

Samit, who can bowl medium pace and bat in the middle order, is a notable addition to the Mysuru Warriors, who were last season's runners-up. He was a key player for the Karnataka Under-19 team that won the 2023-24 Cooch Behar Trophy and also played for the Karnataka State Cricket Association XI against Lancashire.

Under the leadership of Karun Nair, retained as captain, the Mysuru Warriors also signed all-rounders K Gowtham and J Suchith for Rs 7.4 lakh and Rs 4.8 lakh respectively. Pacer Prasidh Krishna, recovering from recent surgery, was sold for Rs 1 lakh. In other significant moves, wicketkeeper-batter LR Chethan, who played for Gulbarga Mystics last season, was the highest bidder at Rs 8.2 lakh and will join the Bengaluru Blasters. Mayank Agarwal, retained as captain, will lead the Bengaluru team alongside Suraj Ahuja, Shubhang Hedge, and Mohsin Khan. Leg-spinner Shreyas Gopal was purchased by the Mangaluru Dragons for Rs 7.6 lakh. The Gulbarga Mystics retained Devdutt Padikkal, who missed the previous season due to injury, and also secured Luvnith Sisodia for Rs 7.2 lakh. The defending champions, Hubli Tigers, acquired KC Cariappa for Rs 4.2 lakh and will be led by Manish Pandey, with fast bowler Viswath Kaverappa also on the roster.

The 2024 Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 season is expected to run from September 15 to October 1, with all matches scheduled to be played at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Mysuru Warriors' Squad for KPL 2024: Karun Nair, Karthik CA, Manoj Bhandage, Karthik S U, Suchith J, Gowtham K, Vidyadhar Patil, Venkatesh M, Harshil Dharmani, Goutham Mishra, Dhanush Gowda, Samit Dravid, Deepak Devadiga, Sumit Kumar, Smayan Srivastava, Jasper EJ, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Sarfaraz Ashraf