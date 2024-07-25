Ruturaj Gaikwad Appointed Maharashtra Captain for Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Season

The Maharashtra Cricket Association has announced that Ruturaj Gaikwad will captain the state team for the 2024–25 Ranji Trophy season. Gaikwad will take over from Kedhar Jadhav, who retired from all forms of cricket on June 3, 2024.

The Maharashtra Cricket Association also announced 28-member probable squad for the upcoming season, with Gaikwad as captain and Sulakshan Kulkarni as head coach. New season, new squad! Here's our probable team for the upcoming Ranji Trophy Season 2024-25. The stage is set for another thrilling season!" MCA wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Ranji Trophy 2024-25 - Maharashtra’s probable squad

Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Saurabh Navale, Ankeet Bawane, Mandar Bhandari, Nikhil Naik, Hitesh Walunj, Siddhesh Veer, Vicky Ostwal, Sachin Dhas, Satyajeet Bachhav, Harshal Kate, Taranjitsingh Dhillon, Yash Kshirsagar, Prashant Solanki, Arshin Kulkarni, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Rahul Tripathi, Ramkrishna Ghosh, Digvijay Patil, Mukesh Choudhary, Azim Kazi, Pradeep Dadhe, Siddharth Mhatre, Manoj Ingale, Mehul Patel, Rajneesh Gurbani, Murtaza Trunkwala, Vaibhav Gosavi.

Maharashtra will compete in Elite Group A, which includes Meghalaya, Tripura, Baroda, Odisha, Mumbai, Jammu & Kashmir, and Services.

Gaikwad, who led India to victory in the 2023 Asian Games, was last seen in action during a five-match T20 series against Zimbabwe in July 2024. He scored 133 runs in three innings and was the fourth-highest run-scorer in the series, which India won 4-1. Despite his recent form, Gaikwad was not selected for the upcoming T20I series against Sri Lanka, starting on July 27, 2024.