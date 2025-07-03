IND vs ENG 2nd Test: Shubman Gill Scores Historic Double Century at Edgbaston, Breaks Multiple Records (Watch Video)

Shubman Gill etched his name into the record books on Thursday by becoming the first Indian Test captain to score a double century in England and across SENA countries, which include South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia. The 25-year-old batter from Punjab reached the milestone during the second Test of the ongoing five-match series against England at Edgbaston. Batting at No. 4, Gill completed his double century with a single on the first ball of the 122nd over, bowled by Josh Tongue. It was his second match as India’s Test captain.

Gill remained unbeaten on 200, surpassing Mohammad Azharuddin’s 179 at Manchester in 1990 as the highest score by an Indian captain in a Test match in England. The list also includes Virat Kohli’s 149 at Birmingham in 2018, MAK Pataudi’s 148 at Leeds in 1967 and Gill’s own 147 at Leeds earlier in the series.

The knock also made Gill only the third Indian after Sunil Gavaskar and Rahul Dravid to score a double century in a Test played in England. Gavaskar made 221 at The Oval in 1979 while Dravid scored 217 at the same ground in 2002. Gill’s 200 not out now stands as the third-highest score by an Indian in England.

At 25 years and 298 days, Gill is also the second youngest Indian captain to score a Test double century. The youngest was MAK Pataudi, who achieved the feat at 23 years and 39 days in Delhi in 1964. Gill now joins an elite list that includes Tendulkar, Kohli and Dhoni among captains who have reached the 200-run mark in a single Test innings.

Only six Indian captains have scored double centuries in Test cricket. Virat Kohli leads with seven such scores. Others on the list are Pataudi, Gavaskar, Tendulkar, Dhoni and now Gill.

Gill also became the first Asian captain to register a double century in SENA nations. The previous best was 193 by Sri Lanka’s Tillakaratne Dilshan at Lord’s in 2011.