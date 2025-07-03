IND vs ENG, Birmingham Weather Update: Will Rain Play Spoilsport on Day 2 of India vs England 2nd Test in Edgbaston?

Birmingham Weather Update: After an uninterrupted opening day at Edgbaston in Birmingham, the weather forecast for Day 2 of the second Test between India and England brings more good news for players and fans. Clear skies and favourable conditions are expected throughout Thursday. According to AccuWeather, the morning in Birmingham is expected to be partly sunny and pleasant. The temperature is likely to hover around 21 degrees Celsius. Rain chances are minimal at three percent. Cloud cover is expected to be around 41 percent and humidity near 53 percent.

In the afternoon, the temperature is predicted to rise to 24 degrees Celsius. Conditions are expected to remain partly sunny with a low three percent chance of rain. Cloud cover may increase to 57 percent and humidity may drop to 33 percent. By evening, the temperature is expected to fall to around 14 degrees Celsius. The sky will remain partly cloudy. Cloud cover is likely to increase to 80 percent, while humidity will be around 54 percent. However, the probability of rain will remain low at three percent.

India Post 310 for 5 on Day 1 of Second Test Against England

India finished Day 1 of the second Test against England at Edgbaston in a strong position with 310 runs for 5 wickets in 85 overs after being asked to bat first. Captain Shubman Gill led the innings with an unbeaten 114. This was his second century of the series. Yashasvi Jaiswal gave solid support with a quick 87. Ravindra Jadeja stayed not out on 41 and shared an unbeaten 99-run partnership with Gill.

England will aim to break the partnership early and target India’s lower order, especially with the second new ball just five overs old. Chris Woakes picked up two wickets on the opening day, while Brydon Carse, Ben Stokes and Shoaib Bashir took one each.

India made big changes in their playing eleven. Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav and Arshdeep Singh were left out. In their place, India included Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Akash Deep to boost the lower middle order. With only three days between the second and third Tests, Bumrah is expected to return at Lord’s. He bowled 43.4 overs in the first Test at Headingley where India lost by five wickets.

Highlights - England v India Day 1