IPL: RR's Riyan Parag continues impressive run; rises in uncapped batter list

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 23 : Rajasthan Royals (RR) batter Riyan Parag continues his impressive run in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), climbing to number three in the list of uncapped players with the most runs in a single season.

In the eliminator clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Parag scored a valuable knock of 36 in 26 balls, with two fours and two sixes. His runs came at a strike rate of 138.46.

In the ongoing season, Parag has scored 567 runs at an average of 56.70 and a strike rate of 151.60. He has hit four half-centuries this season, with the best score of 84*. He is the third-highest run-scorer in the season.

The most runs by an uncapped batter in a single IPL season was by RR's Yashasvi Jaiswal in the 2023 season, with 625 runs in 14 games at an average of 48.07 and a strike rate of 163.61. A century and five fifties came out of his bat and his best score was 124.

At number two is Australian batter Shaun Marsh, who scored 616 runs in 11 matches in the 2008 season, when he was uncapped, at an average of 68.44 and a strike rate of 139.68, with a century and five fifties. His best score was 115.

Parag also has the third most runs for the Royals in a single season. The highest runs in a single season by an RR batter was by Jos Buttler in the 2022 season, when he made 863 runs in 17 games at an average of 57.53 and a strike rate of 149.05, with four centuries and four fifties. His best score was 116. Jaiswal is at the second spot with 625 runs in the 2023 season.

Parag also has the second-most runs by a batter batting at number four or below in a single IPL season. At the top is Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper Rishabh Pant, who scored 579 runs in the 2018 season batting in the middle-order. His overall run-tally that season was 684 runs in 14 matches at an average of 52.61, with a strike rate of 173.60. He scored a century and five fifties that season. Also, Pant scored 105 runs in three innings that season batting at number three.

Coming to the match, RR won the toss and elected to bowl first. Almost every RCB batter got a start, but they could not convert them into a big knock. Rajat Patidar (34 in 22 balls, with two fours and two sixes), Virat Kohli (33 in 24 balls, with three fours and a six) and Mahipal Lomror (32 in 17 balls, with two fours and two sixes) emerged as top-scorers, taking RCB to 172/8 in their 20 overs.

Avesh Khan (3/44) was the top bowler for RR. Ravichandran Ashwin (2/19) and Trent Boult (1/16) also did a fine job putting brakes on the RCB run rate.

In the run-chase, the Royals got off to a fine start, with Yashasvi Jaiswal (45 in 30 balls, with eight fours) and Tom Kohler Cadmore (20 in 15 balls, with four boundaries) putting on a 46-run stand. From then on, RCB bowlers applied some pressure on Rajasthan, restricting the run-flow and getting some wickets. RR was restricted to 112/4 in 13.1 overs. However, Riyan Parag (36 in 26 balls, with two fours and two sixes) held one end before he was dismissed while Shimron Hetmyer (26 in 14 balls, with three fours and a six) and Rovman Powell (16* in eight balls, with two fours and a six) attacked RCB in the last few overs to get a four-wicket win with an over left.

Mohammed Siraj (2/33) was the top bowler for RCB.

Ashwin took home the 'Player of the Match' award.

Now, RR will meet Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in qualifier two on May 24 in Chennai to decide who plays Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the final on May 26.

