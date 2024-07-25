Axar Patel Debuts New Look Ahead of India vs Sri Lanka Series (Watch Video)

Team India all-rounder Axar Patel debuted a fresh look ahead of the upcoming three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka. Patel, known for his standout performances in the 2024 T20 World Cup, was seen sporting a new buzz-cut hairstyle during the team's photoshoot. The photoshoot took place before the series opener on Saturday, July 27. Sony Sports Network shared a video on its social media platforms on Thursday, July 25, showcasing Team India's photoshoot. In the clip, Patel's new haircut was prominently featured.

Patel was a crucial player in India's T20 World Cup-winning campaign, amassing 92 runs and claiming nine wickets at an economy rate of 7.86 across the tournament. He delivered notable performances in the knockout stages, including being named Player of the Match in the semifinal against England with figures of 4-0-23-3. In the final against South Africa, Patel contributed 47 runs off 31 balls under pressure, helping India secure the title.

The first T20I of the series will be held at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele on Saturday, July 27.

India’s ODI Squad for Sri Lanka Series: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill (vc), Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Riyan Parag, Axar Patel, Khaleel Ahmed, and Harshit Rana.