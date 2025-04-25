CSK vs SRH: Why Is Rachin Ravindra Playing in Today’s Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2025 Match?

Chennai Super Kings made a bold call ahead of their IPL 2025 clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad by dropping the out-of-form Rachin Ravindra. The decision comes as the MS Dhoni-led side aims to find a winning combination for the crucial encounter at MA Chidambaram Stadium. Ravindra has been replaced by South African star Dewald Brevis, who made his debut for CSK today. The decision to drop Ravindra comes after his struggles with form. His strike rate of just 128 has been a concern, especially in the power-play, where CSK have struggled to hit boundaries. As an opener, Ravindra’s slow start has hindered the progress of the middle order. While other teams' openers are striking at rates of around 150, Ravindra’s slow approach has made it difficult for CSK’s batting lineup.

Furthermore, Ravindra has not played a match-winning innings since his fifty in the tournament opener against Mumbai Indians. In eight matches, he has scored 191 runs with a strike rate of 128, including just one fifty-plus score. The team management has now turned to Brevis, known for his aggressive style, to provide the much-needed firepower at the top.

In the toss update, Sunrisers Hyderabad won the toss and opted to bowl first.

Read Also | CSK vs SRH LIVE Cricket Score Streaming Online: When & Where To Watch Today’s Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2025 Match Featuring MS Dhoni

Here are the Impact substitutes for both the teams:

Chennai Super Kings Impact Subs: Anshul Kamboj, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Jamie Overton

Sunrisers Hyderabad Impact Subs: Travis Head, Abhinav Manohar, Sachin Baby, Rahul Chahar, Wiaan Mulder

Teams:

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Aniket Verma, Kamindu Mendis, Pat Cummins(c), Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Zeeshan Ansari, Mohammed Shami

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Shaik Rasheed, Ayush Mhatre, Deepak Hooda, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni(w/c), Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana