Pune: MSRTC E-Shivneri Bus Driver Caught Drinking Alcohol While Driving; Passengers Hand Him Over to Police (Watch Video)

A Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation E-Shivneri bus driver was allegedly caught drinking alcohol while operating a bus from Pune to Thane on July 11. The incident took place around 6 p.m. near Nal Stop and was captured in a video that quickly went viral.

The Thane-bound bus had departed from Swargate at 5.30 p.m. with nearly 30 passengers on board. According to eyewitnesses, the driver was seen sipping from a Sprite bottle while driving. At first, passengers believed it was a soft drink. However, they began to suspect something was wrong after noticing the driver’s unusual behaviour.

When the bus reached Nal Stop, the driver was seen consuming alcohol again. It was later discovered that he had mixed alcohol in a soft drink bottle. They confronted the driver and caught him red-handed.

The passengers immediately informed the police. Officers arrived on the spot and took the driver into custody.