Ravindra Jadeja Teases Shubman Gill in Front of Sara Tendulkar at Charity Dinner in London; Here’s How India Test Captain Reacted (VIDEO)

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja playfully teased India’s Test captain Shubman Gill during the YouWeCan charity dinner in London, where Sara Tendulkar was also present. The light-hearted moment quickly caught the attention of fans and went viral on social media. A viral video from the event showed Ravindra Jadeja pointing towards Gill and joking with KL Rahul while Gill sat across from Sara. Though Gill’s face was not entirely visible in the video, his shy reaction and visible smile confirmed the teasing moment. Fans online were quick to interpret the exchange as Jadeja pulling Gill’s leg over his rumored relationship with Sara.

Jadeja teasing Shubman Gill over Sara Tendulkar 😭😂 pic.twitter.com/IH9GqplUtJ — Jeet (@JeetN25) July 11, 2025

The moment got more attention when Shubman Gill smiled while passing Sara Tendulkar during the dinner. In another viral video, Sara appeared to blush while Gill was on stage delivering his speech. Their subtle interactions reignited long-standing rumors about a possible relationship between the two.

Speculation about Gill and Sara Tendulkar’s relationship has been around for years, but both have remained silent on the matter. Fans had earlier noticed social media interactions between them, but both had unfollowed each other on Instagram later. Gill recently said in an interview that he had been single for more than three years because of cricket commitments.

The event was attended by cricket legends including Sachin Tendulkar, Kevin Pietersen, Brian Lara, and Virat Kohli.