ENG vs IND, 3rd Test: Cheteshwar Pujara Rings Iconic Five-Minute Bell at Lord’s Before Start of Day 3

Senior Indian batter Cheteshwar Pujara rang the iconic five-minute bell at Lord’s on Saturday before the start of Day 3 in the ongoing third Test between India and England. The five-minute bell is rung before the start of play at Lord’s and has been a tradition since 2007. It is located near the pavilion and has been rung by legends including Kapil Dev, Sunil Gavaskar and Shane Warne. Pujara became one of the few active Indian cricketers to be given this honour.

Earlier in the same Test, Sachin Tendulkar also rang the bell for the first time in his career ahead of Day 1.

Pujara played three Tests at Lord’s between 2014 and 2021. He scored 143 runs in six innings with a highest score of 45. He last appeared for India in the 2023 World Test Championship final and has remained active in domestic cricket. During the 2024–25 Ranji Trophy season, he scored 402 runs for Saurashtra at an average of 40.20.

India ended Day 2 at 145 for 3 in reply to England’s 387. KL Rahul remained unbeaten on 53, with Rishabh Pant on 19 at stumps.

England: 387 all out (Joe Root 104, Brydon Carse 56; Jasprit Bumrah 5 for 74)

India: 145 for 3 (KL Rahul 53 not out, Karun Nair 40; Jofra Archer 1 for 22)

