Kamindu Mendis Takes Stunning Catch To Dismiss Dewald Brevis in CSK vs SRH Clash IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video)

Kamindu Mendis pulled off a stunning catch on Friday to dismiss Dewald Brevis during the match between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Brevis was making his debut for the Chennai-based side and looked in good touch. The South African batter scored 42 runs off 24 balls, hitting four fours and four sixes. Just as he seemed to take control, Mendis delivered a moment of brilliance in the 13th over.

Harshal Patel bowled a half-volley outside the off stump. Brevis struck it cleanly toward long off. The ball looked set to cross the boundary before Mendis made a full-length dive to his left and caught it mid-air with both hands. The catch gave Hyderabad a crucial breakthrough. At the end of the 13th over, CSK were struggling at 115 for five with Deepak Hooda and Shivam Dube at the crease.

Earlier, SRH captain Pat Cummins won the toss and chose to bowl first. The decision paid off immediately as Mohammed Shami dismissed Shaik Rasheed for a golden duck on the very first ball of the match. Sam Curran, promoted up the order, managed only nine runs before falling in the fifth over.