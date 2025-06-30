Chandigarh: Biker Falls Into Pit As Road Caves In After Heavy Rain; Video Goes Viral

A biker in Chandigarh narrowly escaped a major accident after he fell into a pit caused by a road cave-in following heavy rainfall. The incident occurred in Sector 48 and was captured on video, which has since gone viral on social media.

In the clip, the fire department personnel are seen using equipment to lift the bike out of the pit. According to the media reports, the biker lost control as the road gave way beneath him. Bystanders quickly informed the authorities, and the man was rescued safely along with his vehicle.

The incident has sparked concerns about road safety and maintenance in the city.

Last week, a similar cave-in occurred near Sector 50 in Noida. That incident created a five-foot-deep pothole at a busy junction close to a sewage treatment plant. A passer-by narrowly escaped falling into the hole with the help of nearby people.