Infinova Secures Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited with Industrial Grade Surveillance Cameras

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 1: Infinova, a renowned leader in the surveillance industry, has achieved a significant milestone through its partnership with L&T to deploy industrial-grade surveillance cameras at Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL).

Bangalore, recognized as one of the world's fastest-growing cities, has witnessed exponential growth in its public transit system. Each day, millions of commuters rely on BMRCL's metro rail network. In order to ensure passenger confidentiality and security, BMRCL entrusted Infinova with the responsibility of providing state-of-the-art surveillance systems for their stations and depots.

Infinova has supplied nearly 2000 Industrial grade cameras in this project. This project is expected to cover a total of about 28 Metro Stations and 3 Depots for BMRCL. As of date, 23 railways stations are completely operational thus helping in revolutionizing the safety infrastructure of Bangalore's rail network.

Infinova has supplied one of its most reliable Fixed Cameras in the project- VT210 Series for the Bangalore Metro Project. On an average, about 64 Fixed Cameras has been deployed per station across the Metro Stations.

Objectives and Awards

Infinova VT210 Series Camera was selected for its exceptional picture quality and advanced analytical capabilities. This high-end surveillance solution meets stringent requirements with features such as superior resolution, accurate colour reproduction, reliable intelligent analysis, wire cross identification, territorial intrusion detection, and video anomaly detection. In recognition of its comprehensive offerings, Infinova was honored with the Innovative Product of the Year in Security (Hardware-CCTV) award at the Secona Shield Awards.

The aim of this extensive coverage is to ensure thorough supervision of all areas within the metro rail premises. To minimize blind spots and enhance security levels, the cameras were strategically positioned. Additionally, their robust construction and waterproof design have proven invaluable, guaranteeing their utility and durability in changing weather conditions.

Success and significance of Bangalore Metro Project

Among numerous pioneering projects, the deployment at Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited stands out as one of Infinova's most notable achievements. Infinova is dedicated to delivering contemporary and reliable surveillance solutions, and the performance of the VT210 Series Camera will set new benchmarks in safeguarding the well-being of BMRCL's passengers and infrastructure.

The successful completion of this project showcases Infinova's expertise in providing comprehensive security solutions for extensive transportation networks. Building and deploying a tailored monitoring system that meets BMRCL's specific requirements necessitated close collaboration between BMRCL, L&T and Infinova's team of knowledgeable professionals. The project underscores Infinova's commitment to ensuring customer satisfaction, as it adhered to the best standards in the industry.

The Future of Safety and Security in Bangalore

As Bangalore embraces technological advancements, Infinova remains committed to supporting its progress by delivering cutting-edge surveillance solutions. The deployment of the VT210 Series cameras represents a crucial step in enhancing the safety and security of BMRCL's metro rail network. Infinova continues to lead the industry, constantly innovating and developing solutions that enable organizations to protect what matters most.

About Infinova: As a leading global provider of comprehensive surveillance solutions, Infinova offers a wide range of modern cameras, video management systems, and analytics software. With a strong focus on innovation, reliability, and customer satisfaction, Infinova has established itself as a trusted partner in various sectors, including transportation, public safety, retail, and education. Leveraging cutting-edge technology and unwavering commitment to quality, Infinova strives to create safer and smarter communities and businesses worldwide.

For more information about Infinova and its solutions, please visit https://www.infinova.com/.

