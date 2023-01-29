Odisha health minister critical after being shot by cops

Odisha Health Minister Naba Kisore Das was today shot at by an assistant sub-inspector near Gandhi Chowk near Brajarajnagar in Jharsuguda district on Sunday. He was on his way to attend a programme when he was shot at, and sustained bullet injuries to his chest. The police officer shot two rounds, critically injuring the minister, who was rushed to a hospital. He was later airlifted to Bhubaneswar, witnesses said.

"Assistant Sub-inspector of Police (ASI) Gopal Das opened fire at the minister. The minister is injured and rushed to hospital," Brajrajnagar Sub-Divisional Police Officer Gupteswar Bhoi told reporters. Witnesses claim he was shot at just as he stepped out of his vehicle. The motives behind the attack are still unclear.Videos from the spot showed a bloody Mr Das being carried to a car. At a public grievance office opening, Naba Das was the chief guest. When he arrived, a crowd gathered to welcome him. Suddenly, a gunshot was heard.