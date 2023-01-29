This UP school gets 'power' on its own

Banda (Uttar Pradesh), Jan 29 Thirteen years of writing innumerable letters and making requests to all, the teachers and principal of this government high school finally decided to help themselves.

The school had been functioning without electricity since 2010 and on Saturday, it finally got its 'power' back.

Since 2010, the students of the school had been braving winter chill and battling scorching summer heat as the 12-room building had no power connection.

Finally, the teachers, along with principal Dr Ravi, donated Rs 25,000 each from their salaries to collect Rs 1,50,000 to pay for electricity wire and transformer.

The principal said, "I joined here in 2010. When I joined, there was no electricity connection. I went to public representatives, local administration and officials of the power department over this issue, I wrote no less than 20 letters to public representatives but all in vain. The facility was upgraded to a high school in 2010 but we were not given an electric connection."

Of the total money, Rs 80,000 were paid to the power department against the connection and transformer. The rest of the sum was used to buy a 200-metre-long cable to cover the distance from the transformer into the school and get the wiring done.

"The transformer was installed on January 25 but it became operational on Saturday. At present, we have 253 students studying in this school. The education department had provided us the ceiling fans but they were not installed because we did not have any electricity. For the first time in over a decade, they will be put to use," said the principal.

