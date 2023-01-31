Dense fog engulfs Delhi-NCR

Dense fog engulfs the national capital on Tuesday morning, reducing visibility to concerning levels across the Delhi-NCR region.

However, the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) was reported to be moderate at 193. The AQI at the Delhi airport too was moderate at 180, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR).

The Air Quality Index from 0 to 100 is considered as good, from 100 to 200 is moderate, 200 to 300 is poor, from 300 to 400 is very poor and 400 to 500 or above is considered severe.

According to the India Meteorological Department forecast, Delhi is expected to experience strong winds during the daytime with the lowest temperature around nine degrees and the maximum around 22 degrees.

On Monday, the maximum temperature in Delhi was 18.9 degrees.

Earlier, the authorities at the Indira Gandhi International Airport too have issued a fog alert for passengers.

According to the latest alerts, all airport flight operations are presently normal while low visibility procedures are in progress at the airport.

The airport has requested passengers to contact the concerned airline for updated flight information.

However, according to another update, the airport has claimed that smooth movement of passengers has been observed at all terminal entry gates with an estimated waiting time of one to 10 minutes.

The airport has advised passengers to skip queues using DigiYatra at the terminal.

The airport has also advised passengers to travel with only one hand baggage as cabin luggage for a smooth check-in experience.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor