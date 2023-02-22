5 state police officials meet in R'than to discuss ending gangsters' menace

Jaipur, Feb 22 Rajasthan Director General of Police (DGP), Umesh Mishra has said that organised crimes can be curbed by sharing all necessary information about hardcore criminals with police officers of neighbouring states.

Mishra was presiding over the meeting of Additional Director General-level officers of five states at the police headquarters on Tuesday.

Police officers from Haryana, Punjab, Delhi, Gujarat and Rajasthan participated in the meeting to check the menace of organised crime.

Taking a tough stand against gangsters and hardcore criminals, the DGP expressed the need for mutual coordination among neighbouring states for the arrest of gangsters.

He stressed on sharing of criminal data and intelligence in relation to organised criminals, following and supporting such anti-social elements on social media and also on continuous action against those who give any kind of help to them.

He also emphasised on coordinated action against the culprits, who are trying to create an atmosphere of fear.

Mishra propounded the need for regular inspection by senior officers and strict vigilance on imprisoned hardcore criminals keeping in view the criminals lodged in jails using mobile phones to commit criminal incidents.

He also emphasised on taking seriousness regarding the incidents of arms and drugs smuggling on the international border.

The Director General also emphasised on sharing of information and collective efforts to nab cyber criminals. He said that 60,000 SIMs have been blocked in the Mewat region in the past.

Mishra added that professional approach should be adopted against hardcore criminals. He emphasised on taking joint action against inter-state gangs and criminals and providing all facilities to the police of each neighbouring state.

It was underlined to strengthen the police monitoring system on Bharatmala and rural roads, the DGP said.

He stressed on strengthening human intelligence gathering along with technology. In the meeting, the need to set up a central unit against those operating gangs sitting abroad was discussed.

Rajasthan police officials, including ADGP SOG Ashok Rathore, Commissioner of Police Anand Srivastava, ADGP Dinesh MN, Havasingh Ghumaria and S. Sengatthir, IG Omprakash expressed their views in the discussion on the inter-state plan to stop organised crimes.

Haryana ADGP Charu Bali, Punjab ADGP Amit Prakash, Delhi's Special CP Ravindra Singh Yadav, Gujarat's Mukesh Patel highlighted the efforts made in their respective states to check organised crime.

Concerned officers, including IG Navjyoti Gogoi and Satyendra Singh, DIG Rahul Prakash, Additional CP Kailash Bishnoi and Superintendent of Police Monika Sen participated in the meeting.

