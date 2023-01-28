NIA attaches Hurriyat Conference office in Srinagar

Srinagar, Jan 28 The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday attached the Srinagar office of separatist outfit Hurriyat Conference headed by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq.

The NIA attached the Hurriyat Conference office located in uptown Rajbagh residential area of Srinagar.

NIA sources said the building where the Hurriyat Conference office is located is partly owned by separatist leader Nayeem Khan, who is presently lodged in Tihar Jail in Delhi in connection with a terror financing case.

The building has been attached under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act after the NIA told a special court that the office was being used for the execution of terrorist activities and to further the secessionist agenda.

