UP CM Yogi Adityanath to chair state cabinet meeting in Lucknow today

The Uttar Pradesh state cabinet is scheduled to meet in Lucknow today under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

In the meeting, many important proposals are expected to be approved including the private MSME park policy.

The meeting will be held on Saturday at 4:30 in the evening in Lucknow.

According to the sources, proposals related to the promotion, dissemination and extension of coarse grains across the state will also be placed.

The government has not yet taken any decision on the sugarcane price. Half of the crushing season is over.

Yogi Adityanath will hold a meeting of government ministers and government officials today after taking ground feedback from BJP MPs and MLAs.

According to sources, CM Yogi can talk about the redressal of complaints, solutions to problems and implementation of useful suggestions in the meeting.

On developing a private micro, small and medium industry park on 10 to 50 acres of land in the state, the proposal to give a loan to the investor a one per cent annual interest rate can be approved. It will be up to a maximum of Rs 50 lakh per acre. One can get the facility of 100 per cent exemption in stamp duty on the purchase of land.

( With inputs from ANI )

