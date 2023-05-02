More than 15,000 people join Yoga Mahotsav in Jaipur

New Delhi [India], May 2 : The Yoga Mahotsav witnessed an exhilarating atmosphere as more than 15,000 enthusiasts performed Common Yoga Protocol (CYP), along with dignitaries, at the sprawling ground of Bhaw Niketan Shiksha Samiti in Jaipur on Tuesday.

The Yoga Mahotsav was a celebration to commemorate 50 days of the upcoming International Day of Yoga, 2023.

The participants performed Common Yoga Protocol (CYP) in complete rhythm and harmony with a mesmerising outcome.

Speaking at the occasion, the Governor of Rajasthan, Kalraj Mishra said, "Yoga and Ayurveda have a long history which dates back to centuries. The very first mention of Yoga was in the Rig Veda, one of the oldest sacred texts. This spiritual discipline is based on a subtle science that aims to bring about harmony between the body and mind.

"The whole world has been going through a tough time in the form of Covid-19. Yoga and Ayurveda have helped to control the Pandemic. I am extremely happy to be part of this mega event of the 50th Day countdown of Yoga. I congratulate the Ministry of Ayush for orgsing this event in the Pink City of Jaipur." he added.

Addressing the gathering Sarbananda Sonowal said that with a rich legacy of Yoga Jaipur has made this Yoga Mahotsav event a grand success.

"As thousands of you have joined here. Our endeavour through these Mahotsav is to sustain a ripple effect around the rich heritage of yoga. Yoga has been proven to act as an elixir to realise a healthy mind and body. Guided by the vision of Prime Minister Modi ji, we remain steadfast towards building a healthier nation with the help of our rich traditional medicinal system including Yoga," he added.

He further said that as India is chairing the G20 for this year, the country has a special responsibility to further our soft power of yoga to enrich the health and wellness of people across the world" He added

Union Minister Ayush Sonowal further said that this year, the Centre is planning to demonstrate of Common Yoga Protocol (CYP) in the Arctic and Antarctic region. "With the tremendous response to the Yoga Mahotsav in Jaipur, it has emboldened our effort to make Yoga a global healthcare movement," Sonowal said.

Explaining the reasoning behind orgsing the 50-day countdown in Rajasthan, the Ayush Minister said, "Thousands of foreign tourists visit Rajasthan each year and avail the services of numerous yoga institutions to learn yoga and yoga therapies. There is tremendous potential for the yoga institutions of Rajasthan in the field of Medical Value Travel and spiritual tourism. We are also promoting village tourism, which is perfectly complemented by yoga in Rajasthan."

He further said that the government's effort is to connect the rural population through Ayush Gram in each state.

"An Ayush Gram will be a congregation of two-three villages and engage an average population of over 3,000. All out efforts would be made for special training by appointing Yoga trainers in the identified villages so that each Ayush Gram is ready to demonstrate CYP on 21st June 2023," he added

Three Jaipur-based Yoga groups, namely Yogashtali Yoga Society, Yoga Peace, Madan Gurjar and the team also performed at the Yoga Mahotsav.

The Ministry orgsed the event with the active support and cooperation of the state government of Rajasthan, local authorities and various institutions with an objective to boost Medical Value Travel in Rajasthan through Yoga.

The Mahotsav was conducted by Ishwar V. Basavaraddi, Director of Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga, New Delhi.

