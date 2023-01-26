Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan takes a historic opening of 50 crore on first day

Shahrukh Khan's Pathaan, that released on January 26, has taken the box office by storm. Also starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, the film had broken records in terms of advance bookings. Pathaan recorded the highest pre-release ticket sales for a Bollywood film. Pathaan even recorded the biggest advance booking for an Indian film post-pandemic, beating Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2. The Box Office Worldwide tweeted, “Exclusive HISTORIC BLOCKBUSTER #ShahRukhKhan Starrer #Pathaan Set To Cross 110 Cr Nett By Tomorrow,Heavy Demands Forced YRF To Increase Shows From Midnight Today!”

According to the Box Office Worldwide, Pathaan will collect a whopping Rs 175 crore globally on the second day of its release. It wrote, “#Pathaan #Pathan #PathaanDay1 Wed 53-57 cr nett Thu 56-60 cr nett Total 109-117 cr nett Eyes RECORD worldwide 160-175 cr nett in 2 days!”Trade analyst Ramesh Bala tweeted that Pathaan earned Rs 54 crore on the opening day in India.