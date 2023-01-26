When and Where to Watch India's 74th Republic Day Celebrations and Parade Live

Today India is celebrating its 74th Republic Day today. The ceremony will commence with Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting the National War Memorial and paying tributes to the martyrs by laying a wreath. PM Modi and other dignitaries will head to the saluting dais at Kartavya Path to witness the parade, which will start at 10:00 from the Rashtrapati Bhawan on the Kartvyapath to India Gate and from there to Red Fort.

When and Where to watch Republic Day Parade 2023?

The parade will be telecast live on various platforms and people can watch the event from the comfort of their homes. They can choose to tune in to Doordarshan's YouTube Channel or follow the Press Information Bureau which will also be live-streaming the event on its YouTube channel. Other regional and national news channels will also telecast the parade.